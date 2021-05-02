Mediatonic delays Fall Guys for Switch and Xbox indefinitely, reaffirms crossplay plans

Mediatonic announced on its official blog that the previously set 2021 release window for Fall Guys’ Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions would have to be pushed back. A new release date has not been set as of now but Mediatonic assures that it will happen at some point. In fact, according to the studio, the delay will give it more time to add additional features such as crossplay, which will allow for players to play games together regardless of platform.

Fall Guys will be getting plenty of new seasonal content releases such as new shows, costumes, rounds and more. The upcoming Season 4.5 update in particular will be introducing two new rounds and some fall costumes for the bean guys. Back in early March, Mediatonic announced that Epic Games had acquired Tonic Games Group, the parent company of Mediatonic. Interestingly enough, at the time of the acquisition a free-to-play model was hinted at for the game, though nothing has actually been cemented.

Fall Guys is a platform battle royale game that first released on August 4, 2020 for PC and PlayStation 4. Mediatonic also released titles such as Gears Pop!, Hatoful Boyfriend, and Fantastic Beast: Cases from the Wizarding World, which are also under Epic Games.