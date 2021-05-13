Does Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout have crossplay?

The unique take on the battle royale genre by Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is perfectly suited for crossplay, given all of its online multiplayer chaos. While Mediatonic did not include the feature at launch, the developer has been very vocal about its intentions to allow players across PC, PlayStation, and eventually Nintendo Switch and Xbox all play together. With the Season 4.5 update, comically named “Dave,” crossplay made it to Fall Guys — albeit in a limited capacity.

Season 4.5 only added crossplay functionality with matchmaking and custom lobbies, with the promise of cross-platform parties in the future. The reaffirmation of crossplay coming to the game came with the unfortunate delay of Fall Guys on the Switch and Xbox.

How to turn on/off crossplay matchmaking in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

There isn’t much to do if you want to be able to matchmake with players across all platforms in Fall Guys, as the option will be turned on by default. To confirm that this is indeed the case, go to the settings tab in the main menu — it’s the tab all the way to the right. Select the Options button, and under the Gameplay category is a Cross-Platform Matchmaking option. It will be set to “On (recommended),” but you can set it to off. The game will warn you that this may increase queue times. However, if you are a PS4 player paranoid about running into cheaters from the PC playerbase, turning off crossplay a valid option.