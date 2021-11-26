Metroid Dread player discovers a new way to take down Kraid

It turns out that the morph ball sequence break wasn’t the only way to get a quick kill against Kraid in Metroid Dread. Another player has discovered a second way involving the flash shift.

The flash shift ability is typically unlocked post-Kraid boss fight, on your first visit to Burenia. It lets you dash quickly in succession, allowing you to get past certain doors and more easily dodge enemy attacks. But Twitter user yassu_yassu showed off what happens if you get the flash shift before you fight Kraid.

If in the third phase, where you’re hanging from the wall, you flash shift towards Kraid’s face, you’ll hang on to the reptilian’s mouth and fire rockets directly into its mouth. It’s great that Mercury Steam put in fun little secrets like this, that most players won’t ever discover. It makes you wonder if there are any other sequence breaks hidden in the game. Players are sure to find them eventually at the very least.

The first secret method found to take down Kraid involved getting the bomb upgrade early, letting you shoot yourself directly into its stomach, resulting in an insta-kill. The fact that Mercury Steam went to such lengths just for one boss fight is impressive, and is an ode to the quality of the game.