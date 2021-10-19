Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition will be a free update to the existing game

Microsoft Flight Simulator took to the skies a little over a year ago, and a new version of the popular piloting game is coming soon. Even better, it’s coming as a free update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition was just announced by Xbox, and it includes a ton of new content. There are five new aircraft, including the game’s first military jet, the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. Eight new airports in Germany, Switzerland, and the United States have been added as well. More cities, including several in the UK, have been updated with Fight Simulator’s photogrammetry technology, for a true-to-life layout you can see from the skies. New missions, more helpful tips and tutorials, and an updated weather system are part of the Game of the Year upgrades too.

On top of all that, Xbox declared that the Game of the Year Edition will be added to the base game as a free update. Flight Simulator has received a dozen major updates since launch, and Microsoft considers this new GOTY content to be another “thank you” to the fans. The free update arrives on November 18, and the original version of the game will be retired when it does.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It’s on Game Pass, meaning subscribers already playing it free are now getting the GOTY update as an additional freebie. If you haven’t played it yet yourself, Microsoft says the Game of the Year Edition will be “the perfect entry point to flight simming.”