Microsoft signs binding 10-year legal agreement with Nintendo for Call of Duty

Brad Smith, the current vice chairman and president of Microsoft, has now revealed through an official post that the world-renowned technology corporation has signed a binding 10-year legal agreement with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo.

According to the statements made in the announcement, this deal is meant “to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players – the same day as Xbox with full feature and content parity.” They go on to note that they are committed to providing long term equal access to CoD to other platforms as well as more competition to the gaming market. The last line in particular stands out as it is seemingly a slight dig at the ongoing Activision saga between Xbox and PlayStation.

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

This deal had initially been disclosed in December 2022 by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer so the delayed signing comes as a slight surprise to those that have been tuning into this agreement. Now that it’s been fully endorsed, Nintendo fans should expect future Call of Duty titles to be released on their preferred console at the same time as Xbox systems.

Many players, however, are still skeptical of Nintendo consoles’ abilities to handle the dynamic motion and high graphical output of a CoD installment. FPS drops and performance issues have always been common problems on other platforms so the relatively less powerful hardware of the Switch will surely struggle and face the same problems.

It’s worth noting, though, that since this is a decade-long deal, Nintendo could eventually release a much more advanced system during its course that has the capability to handle visually sophisticated games. Hopefully, this does end up happening because playing Modern Warfare on the Switch just doesn’t seem like a good time for anyone involved.