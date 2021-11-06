MLB The Show 21: Eddie Rosario, Rafael Devers among new Diamond players in final roster update

The MLB season came to an end this past week, as the Atlanta Braves took home the World Series crown. Atlanta won its second World Series title since moving to the Peach State. With the season officially concluding, San Diego Studios has put a wrap on the year with several new content updates. In addition to a new World Series program, SDS also implemented the final roster update for 2021 in Diamond Dynasty. Among this update, several players went Diamond, including some face you would expect.

Seven new players went Diamond in MLB The Show 21, including two players who entered the 2021 Postseason as Silver cards: Enrique Hernandez and Eddie Rosario. Hernandez dominated in three playoffs series, and in return, the Red Sox infielder/outfielder received a +8 OVR upgrade from the 78 OVR he sported entering the playoffs. And as for postseason star Eddie Rosario, the Braves outfielder jumped up to 85 OVR. This was a +7 increase from the last roster update in October.

The seven players who went Diamond are:

Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers (86 OVR, +4 OVR increase)

(86 OVR, +4 OVR increase) Red Sox INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (86 OVR, +8 OVR increase)

(86 OVR, +8 OVR increase) Braves RP Will Smith (86 OVR, +2 OVR increase)

(86 OVR, +2 OVR increase) Braves OF Eddie Rosario (85 OVR, +7 OVR increase)

(85 OVR, +7 OVR increase) Dodgers RP Kenley Jansen (85 OVR, +5 OVR increase)

(85 OVR, +5 OVR increase) Astros RP Ryan Pressly (85 OVR, +4 OVR increase)

(85 OVR, +4 OVR increase) Cardinals RP Giovanny Gallegos (85 OVR, +1 OVR increase)

Additionally, several players who already hit Diamond status received further upgrades to their Live Series card. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (92 OVR, +4 OVR), Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (92 OVR, +3 OVR), and Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker (89 OVR, +3 OVR) were among the current Diamonds who were upgraded by SDS.

Among the players who went from Silver to Gold include Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor (83 OVR, +5 OVR increase), Giants starter Logan Webb (84 OVR, +5 OVR increase), and Braves reliever Tyler Matzek (80 OVR, +7 OVR increase).

As mentioned earlier, this will be the final roster update in Diamond Dynasty for MLB The Show 21.