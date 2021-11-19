MLB The Show 21’s Team Affinity 5 season includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto

San Diego Studios released the fifth season of Team Affinity in MLB The Show 21 on November 19, in what will most likely be the last big content update in Diamond Dynasty for this year. The fifth Team Affinity season is all about Finest cards, which celebrate the best performers from the 2021 MLB season. 30 new boss cards have been added to MLB The Show 21, and many of these include some big names.

Among the big names includes two stars who ripped it up in the Majors this past season: Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. Soto, who finished second in 2021 NL MVP voting behind Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, batted .313 and mashed 29 home runs in what was a pretty ugly year for the Washington Nationals. And as for the cover athlete, Tatis Jr. had another strong year at the plate for the Padres. The San Diego shortstop cranked 42 home runs, despite missing a few weeks of the regular season due to a myriad of injuries.

Other notable names from Team Affinity 5 include Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, AL MVP finalist Marcus Semien, and 2021 NL Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes. The 30 boss players from Team Affinity 5 can be obtained by making progress in division-specific Team Affinity programs.

MLB The Show 21 players will not need to complete any of the previous four Team Affinity seasons in order to work on TA 5 programs.