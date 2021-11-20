MLB The Show 21: How to complete 99 OVR Milestone Ken Griffey Jr. collection

In addition to Season 5 of Team Affinity, SDS on November 19 released the biggest major collection for MLB The Show 21 yet. A 99 OVR Milestone Series card, featuring legendary Reds and Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. is available. But if you want to add “The Kid” to your collection, we hope you have doing a good job collecting cards. Here’s what you need for Griffey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Ken Griffey Jr. collection in full and get the 99 OVR card, you will need 16 vouchers. This is one more voucher than what was needed for Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw.

17 vouchers are available, so you can skip one of the collections if you wish. Two of the vouchers are player items: the 99 OVR Jackie Robinson (need all 42 cards of the Series 42 collection) and the 99 OVR Shohei Ohtani (need 46 cards from the ’21 All-Star & Home Run Derby Collection). You can skip one of these, but if you want to acquire the Milestone Griffey, at least one will have to be completed.

In addition to those players, you will need to obtain the remaining vouchers by doing the following:

Collect 60 Postseason series cards

Collect 50 Veteran series cards

Collect 60 All-Star series cards

Collect 35 Breakout series cards

Collect 50 Rookie series cards

Collect 30 Future Stars series cards

Collect 60 Monthly Awards series cards

Collect 125 Topps Now series cards

Collect 40 Signature series cards

Collect 40 Awards series cards

Collect 22 Prime series cards

Collect 40 Prospect series cards

Collect 30 2nd Half series cards

Collect 60 Milestone series cards

Collection 45 Finest series cards

We should note that there is a chain of rewards for this collection. Four vouchers will yield a Diamond Socks item, while six while give you a Griffey Jr. bat. Eight vouchers will yield a 99 OVR card: Milestone Jimmie Foxx.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can acquire Series cards through packs, programs, and through Events, Battle Royale, and Ranked Seasons.