MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity: Season 5 – How it works, Finest cards, rewards, and more

Every year, San Diego Studios celebrates the best performers of the past MLB season with the Finest series. The Finest series has arrived in MLB The Show 21, and players can now get their hands on 30 of these items for free. That’s thanks to the addition of Team Affinity: Season 5, which launched on November 19. This season features stars such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto, as well as a slew of other players and rewards. So, what does TA 5 look like? Let’s take a look.

How Season 5 works

Season 5 works a lot like previous seasons. MLB The Show players will need to accumulate TA points in order to make progress in the program. You can acquire TA points through the Season 5 Showdown, Moments, Collections, and Missions. There are also several Exchanges, in which you can complete one-time collections of players from a particular division. These do require players either spending Stubs or using duplicate copies of cards, but this method does offer a quicker way towards getting the bosses.

Additionally, Conquests are back for Season 5. There are three different Conquests: one for the East, Central, and West divisions. Completing each will yield 45 TA points for the two division programs that correspond with the Conquest.

Program reward layout

There are six divisions in Season 5, one for each real-life division. Each division has the following reward layout:

TA Point Total Reward 3 Division Unlockables Choice Pack (x3) 5 Division Uniforms Pack 10 Team Affinity Pack 15 Division Uniforms Pack (x2) 20 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 25 Division Uniforms Pack 30 Team Affinity Pack (x3) 35 Division Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) 40 1500 Stubs 45 Division Bronze/Silver Player Pack (x3) 50 Team Affinity Pack (x5) 60 Division Boss Choice Pack 70 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle (x2) 80 2500 Stubs 90 Division Boss Choice Pack 100 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5) 110 Division Boss Choice Pack 120 5000 Stubs 130 Division Boss Choice Pack 140 Field of Dreams Choice Pack 150 Division Boss Choice Pack 160 Team Affinity Pack (x10) 170 2500 Stubs 180 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3) 190 Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack 200 All-Star Game Choice Pacl 210 5000 Stubs 220 Team Affinity Pack (x10) 230 Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack 240 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle (x3) 250 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 260 7500 Stubs 270 Team Affinity Pack (x10) 280 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle (x5) 290 10000 Stubs 300 Ballin’ is a Habit 5 Pack Bundle (x2)

Bosses can be acquired at 60, 90 110, 130, and 150 TA markers for each division. The bosses are non-tradeable.

And as you might have noticed, the programs for Season 5 are much longer. 300 TA points are needed to complete the entirety of each division program.

How to approach Season 5

It’s up to you how to approach Season 5. A simple, but long-winded way to complete each division is just by completing the Season 5 Showdown repeatedly and then redeeming the vouchers.

Alternatively, you can complete each one by mixing up the game modes that you frequent. You can play Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, and Events from the same divisions, and then make bulk progress by completing repeatable Missions. There are a number of offline and online missions that should be a priority, since these are pretty easy. For example, each 100 plate appearances you make with players from the same division, 10 TA points will be awarded. Additionally, you can also earn TA points by getting hits and strikeouts with certain players, like Flashbacks, in online and offline play.

We also recommend doing the Conquests, as those have hidden rewards and will yield some easy points for two division programs.

However, if you don’t want to spend too much time on the grind, you can expedite the process through collections and exchanges. Users can bang out 10 TA points off the bat by completing a collection of 50 Flashback and Legend cards featuring players from the specific division. Additionally, a second collection has been added for this Team Affinity: Season 5. If you completed the past four seasons of Team Affinity, a collection featuring all 20 cards from each division can be done as well.

As far as exchanges go, players can also gain an addition 60 TA points through exchanging tradeable Live Series, Flashback, and Legends cards.

Are previous seasons still accessible?

Yes, previous seasons can still be completed.