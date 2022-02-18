Will custom logos and stadiums transfer from MLB The Show 21 to MLB The Show 22?

Coming from people who have recreated an NCAA baseball game inside of MLB The Show, we certainly know the amount of time it takes to perfect custom logos and stadiums in the series. Luckily, a number of past games in the series have allowed players to send creations like these into Vaults that transfer them into later titles. So, as Franchise saves from MLB The Show 21 cannot be sent to MLB The Show 22, can the same be said for logos and stadiums?

Those who’ve worked hard on building a collection of logos in last year’s game will be happy to know these creations can transfer into MLB The Show 22, but they must be uploaded to the Vault beforehand. Once that’s done, players can then find all of their old logos automatically within MLB The Show 22’s own Logo Vault.

Unfortunately, it is confirmed that any stadium created in MLB The Show 21 will not transfer over. It isn’t understood why custom stadiums do not have cross-save compatibly, but the latest installment will bring back the Stadium Creator mode for players to recreate these in — as frustrating as it may be. Though, those who do plan on purchasing the latest game on a different platform will need to be careful, as the feature will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions.

