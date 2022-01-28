MLB The Show 22 cover to be revealed on January 31

Even though North America is still in the midst of the winter, and MLB is mired in a lockout that may postpone the start of the 2022 season, The Show must go on. That is MLB The Show 22, of course. Even though we are nearly finished with the month of January, virtually no information regarding the game has been made publicly available. That will change on Monday, as Sony plans to reveal news regarding The Show 22 in a big way.

In a video published on the Sony San Diego Studios YouTube channel, MLB The Show Product Development Communications and Brand Strategist Ramone Russell stated the cover for the title will be revealed on January 31. The reveal will take place starting with the pre-show at 11:30 AM ET, and will emanate from both the San Diego Studios headquarters, and Times Square in New York City.

Last year, SDS revealed the cover for MLB The Show 21 on February 1, along with the release date and console information. It’s fair to assume that Sony will do the same and announce those pieces of info along with the cover of MLB The Show 22.

Generally, MLB The Show titles are released either in March or April. The console information news should be interesting, though. Last year, MLB The Show made its debut on the Xbox family of consoles but is still not available for PC and the Nintendo Switch.