Bryce Harper, Jeremy Pena receive major upgrades in MLB The Show 22’s last roster update

MLB The Show 22’s life cycle is coming closer to closer to a conclusion. With the 2022 season officially over, the countdown to The Show 23 begins. But until then, baseball fans will still find some new content before the end of the line for 22. The last roster update for The Show 22 went live on November 11, tweaking the overall ratings for the stars of this past’s season playoffs. And, let’s just say a couple of stars got their due from San Diego Studios.

Related: MLB The Show 22 Finest of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

In the last roster update for MLB The Show 22, 10 players went Diamond. Diamond represents having an 85 OVR or greater Live Series rating. The ten are Joe Musgrove, Alex Bregman, Triston McKenzie, Shane Bieber, Framber Valdez, Ryan Pressly, Luis Castillo, Harrison Bader, Jeremy Pena, and Josh Hader

Among the most notable increases came to two of the biggest stars of the 2022 Postseason: Phillies OF Bryce Harper and Astros SS Jeremy Pena. Harper, one of the catalysts for the NL champions, is now up to a 92 OVR in Diamond Dynasty. That increase marks a +5 OVR jump since the conclusion of the regular season.

And then there’s Jeremy Pena, the rookie who won both the ALCS and World Series MVP awards. The Astros infielder went Diamond in the final update, moving up six overall points to an 87 OVR.

Other notable upgrades include +7 OVR upgrades to Astros reliever Bryan Abreu (83 OVR) and Yuli Gurriel (78 OVR), +6 OVR increases for Astros starter Framber Valdez (86 OVR) and Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader (87 OVR), and +5 OVR boosts for Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (83 OVR) and Astros reliever Hector Neris (83 OVR).

This marked the final roster update for MLB The Show 22. The last official one came back in early October at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB regular season. This last one, though, focused on the players who were a part of the Postseason. This wasn’t, however, the only content that dropped in The Show on Veterans’ Day.

San Diego Studios released a new Milestone Program in Diamond Dynasty, adding four more 99 OVR cards into the game. On top of that, the fourth and most likely final Legends and Flashbacks collection dropped in the game mode. The marquee reward for completing it is a 99 OVR Retro Finest card of Yankees icon Mickey Mantle.