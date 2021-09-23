Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a “massive expansion” coming out in summer 2022

Starting off the Nintendo Direct was Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a new expansion following the success of the multi-million seller earlier this year. This self-proclaimed “massive expansion” will be releasing sometime in summer 2022.

The Monster Hunter series has a history of expansions. For example, Monster Hunter World has a critically acclaimed expansion called Iceborne, which included over 30 new beasts to slay, more than double story assignments, and new locales like Hoarfrost Reach. It included a lot of content, and we expect Sunbreak will be the same. Expect a lot of dragons if the reveal trailer is to be believed. It will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch and PC systems next summer.

