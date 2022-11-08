More Pokémon Scarlet and Violet names are being leaked… through Minecraft usernames?

Leakers have to be creative when it comes to sharing Pokémon information, especially for upcoming releases. The Pokémon Company is relentless against those leakers, and it does its best to remove any mention or image on social platforms. However, for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it looks like a leaker who has shared information is repeating their process and sharing these details by creating Minecraft usernames of particular Pokémon.

The names being shared by the leaker include Meowscara, Quaquaval, Clodsire, Arristocat, Idoliv, and Frellibird. Clodsire will supposedly be the next evolution for Paldean Wooper, which might have leaked before the official release. Clodsire will be slightly different from Quagsire, which is more of fish and lays down on all fours, preferring to stay in the water. However, we don’t know what the other Pokémon could be. Although not shared by this leaker, we might also have the third evolution for Fuecoco shared by leakers.

The leaker had previously done this for several Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. One of them was for Greavard; its name was registered several days before the official trailer for the upcoming Ghost-type dog, potentially backing up the details of these registered Minecraft usernames.

Despite the frequency of the leaker’s history, we do not have any further information about these Pokémon. We don’t know what they could be and where they could from now. At this point, we only have the names of these Pokémon, and they could appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet while players explore the region. We must take this information with a grain of salt and await our chance to sit down and play the game.

We expect to receive many more leaks leading up to the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.