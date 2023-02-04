Multiple Spider-Man 2 VAs appear to be teasing something with some cheeky tweets

It is safe to say that PlayStation enthusiasts are waiting with barely contained excitement to add Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to their gaming catalog. While the title hasn’t had much in the way of news since its initial reveal trailer back in 2021, fans are expecting the curtain to be pulled back a bit this year as it is supposed to launch this fall. The general understanding from the end of the trailer is that dual protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, will face off against Venom in this sequel. Now, prominent voice actors signed on for the game are having some fun on Twitter to tease fans with Venom even further.

Tony Todd, the man behind the voice of Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, began the fun with a tweet about his love for the character. What followed was both Spider-Man protagonists’ voice actors joining in on the tease.

Yuri Lowenthal, the voice of Peter Parker in the games, tweeted back his agreement with Tony Todd, and then things got even cheekier.

YEAH he does. — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) February 3, 2023

Nadji Jeter, the voice behind Miles Morales in the series, responded to the Twitter thread stating that fans are “not ready for what’s to come.”

They’re not ready for what’s to come.. https://t.co/dq5IF7RqYI — Nadji (@NajJeter) February 3, 2023

The question still remains about what exactly is to come. Insomniac has been pretty quiet since the reveal trailer, and no gameplay has been shown yet. It also is still up in the air how the sequel will play out now that there are two protagonists involved. Will players swap between them over the campaign, or will each one have their own story?

Venom is likely to add a complex situation for the duo, as both prior game’s hinted at his eventual narrative importance. The black substance inhabits Peter Parker’s friend Harry Osborn, and last fans saw of it was Harry’s father Norman Osborn stating it was time for him to be unleashed during the events of Miles Morales.

Fans might have to wait a little longer to find out, but the voice actors are making sure everyone is excited for what is to come.