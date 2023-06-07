Mythical Diancie Makes Pokemon Go Debut During GO Fest 2023

More details have been revealed for Pokemon Go Fest 2023, including which Mythical Pokemon will take center stage during the event. Introduced in Generation 6, Diancie made itself available through various distribution events from 2014 until 2016, and it’s never been available outside of these events.

Like many other Mythical Pokemon, Diancie hasn’t been easy to obtain legitimately, especially in the most recent Pokemon generations. But now, players across the globe have the opportunity to encounter Diancie for the first time in 7 years, but it comes with a price and a lot of work.

Diancie Arrives During Pokemon Go Fest 2023

You’ll want to treasure this news from today’s announcement! ✨



Diancie will make its Pokémon GO debut during #PokemonGOFest2023!https://t.co/s0cFO3xTcl pic.twitter.com/mcn3q6eNcM — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 6, 2023

On June 6, Niantic provided all the gritty details for Pokemon Go Fest 2023. In addition to Shiny debuts, rotating habitats, and bonuses, Diancie was announced as the Mythical mascot for the 2023 event.

Similar to Go Fests of the past, Diancie will be available via Special Research that will be granted to players who purchase a ticket to the Global (August 26-27) or in-person events. However, those attending the in-person events in London, Oasaka, and NYC will gain early access to the Special Research.

This means the earliest players can obtain Diancie is August 4, 5, and 6, pending they have access to every step of the Go Fest Special Research on Day 1.

Tickets for the Global Go Fest are on sale now, and you can purchase one via the in-game store for $14.99. Players can also gift others tickets to Go Fest 2023 for the same price.

That’s everything we know about Diancie’s Pokemon Go Debut for now, but keep an eye out for our complete in-depth guide when the Mythical Jewel Pokemon arrives later this year!