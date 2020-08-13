Need for Speed 2021 build footage seemingly leaked

An ultrasound is to a baby, as new footage is to the next Need for Speed game. In other words, apparent build gameplay of Need for Speed 2021 doesn’t give fans too much to revel in, but its something to hold close until release. By its visuals, viewers will get a good sense that its for next-generation consoles, and may have a different theme than its eventual predecessor, Need for Speed: Heat.

via BlackPanthaa’s YouTube channel

The eye-popping video comes from YouTuber BlackPanthaa, who wouldn’t share who sent him the footage. It’s not a hundred percent confirmed to be what is believed, however, even its HUD and art style looks strikingly similar to former games in the series. With Criterion Games slated to release the next installment at some point next year, this build leak comes at a timely matter.

More surprisingly, compared to NFS: Heat, lighting of the vehicle is a step-up and the setting looks to be taking place in a rural, open area. As a build, all of these elements could be specific to testing and could completely change before its official reveal. Furthermore, its been reported, via PureXbox, that a next-generation remaster of Hot Pursuit could be Need for Speed’s 2021 installment.