New Apex Legends Private Matches feature is not as private as fans had hoped

Last week, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed that Apex Legends would finally hold a Private Matches feature, allowing players to create and join their own tournaments. Although the mode is set to launch later today, there is one major caveat that could barricade a majority of fans from enjoying it. According to the developer, the mode will debut with a player requirement that ultimately prohibits Legends from traversing maps alone or in small groups.

In an updated FAQ page on the Apex Legends website, it is noted that Private Matches requires a whopping 30-player minimum to start a battle royale. This is a wide departure from public matches’ 60-player lobbies, but this will halt players from experiencing exciting one-on-one matches or even battles between two squads. Additionally, the page states that while Arenas is also available in the feature, hosts cannot create private matches revolving around limited-time modes.

Of course, those long-anticipating the mode have wasted no time letting out their frustrations with its steep player requirement. Reddit user Staticstart expressed, “So this isn’t for just the casual player at all, just for streamers and big names? Killed my vibe immediately.” While many have shared similar reactions, others see this as a slight positive. For instance, Redditor FIFA16 believes the feature is “still progress, even if right now it doesn’t change anything for most people.”

Related: Alleged Apex Legends leak points to an incoming three-weapon character and a big shift in classes

Despite the mode falling short of expectations, there is still no denying that Apex has begun the year with plenty of new content. Private Matches debuts alongside a Spellbound Collection Event, which is headlined by 24 brand new, mystical cosmetics and Seer’s very own Heirloom. Spellbound also ropes in the fan-favorite Control, the domination-style mode where Legends battle over three areas on a map.