New Digimon Survive trailer reminds us that yes, it is a real game

Bandai Namco has, at last, released a new Digimon Survive trailer that introduces us to its cast of new and old characters and offers a glimpse of its wild mix of visual novel, hidden object, and strategy-RPG gameplay. Yes, it is a real game, and no, there is no release date still.

The latest teaser trailer for Digimon Survive not only acts as a reminder that the game exists, but also that these four years of hype since its initial reveal are not unsubstantiated. The trailer introduces us to what is presumably the core cast of the game, with Takuma Momozuka and franchise mascot Agumon headlining the thing. Watch the atmospheric new teaser trailer below:

Towards the end, we are treated to a glimpse of the gameplay, which mixes hidden object-finding, strategy-RPG, and visual novel concepts together in what looks to be something of an emotional experience if the melancholic music is anything to go on. Without a release date still, though, we still have to wait to see exactly what’s in store for us in Digimon Survive.

Originally revealed in 2018, Digimon Survive has suffered multiple delays, but with an ESRB rating in December 2021, and now a new teaser trailer, we could finally be nearing a release date for the anticipated game. When it does release, Digimon Survive will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam.