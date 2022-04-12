New Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer introduces us to lead protagonist Shez

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Musou game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The story-focussed trailer introduces us to the game’s lead protagonist (and main player character), Shez. Finally, we know who that mysterious purple-haired character is.

The three-minute-long trailer serves as a short overview of the basic plot of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. As per the game’s official description on YouTube, in Three Hopes, you “step into the shoes of Shez, as they meet Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you fight for the future of Fódlan.” We also get to what we’ll be getting up to in the game, which isn’t just 1v1000 battles but includes exploration of your Base Camp, training, and more. Watch the “Mysterious Mercenary Trailer” below:

As shown in the trailer above, you can pick a male or female version of Shez and name them whatever you like. The house you choose to align Shez with determines the outcomes of Three Hopes’ plot, with three stories in total to play through and complete (one for each school).

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 24. Between now and then, we’d expect to see the game again, perhaps during a trailer in a Nintendo Direct airing at the time of the canceled E3. As of right now, though, it looks like being a successful marriage of Musou and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.