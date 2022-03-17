New Game Pass arrival Tunic already has a fan art following

Tunic is a charming and challenging game, and much of that charm comes from its cutesy art style. In fact, its look has inspired many an artist to put their own spin on the little fox hero and the world it occupies.

ResetEra member Montresor noticed the trend and shared a drawing of Tunic’s hero meeting Elden Ring’s Malenia in a forum thread. Other posters shared more art in the comments, including Twitter user @Dancrane212’s rendition of the fox climbing some stairs, accompanied by a Legend of Zelda-inspired logo rendition.

I had been picking at this @tunicgame fanart for a couple weeks, but I think I'm at the finish line this morning. It was an education in composition (went through a couple big crops, pour one out for those mid-level stairs) but I'm happy with how it turned out in the end! pic.twitter.com/fom45D9aTl — Daniel (@Dancrane212) May 31, 2021

The fox is the main source of inspiration for many an artist, it seems. A wonderful 3D rendering of the hero by @gabdraws also appeared in the ResetEra thread. Meanwhile, @gwen_sandel and @izagarart put their own spin on the character, rendering it in different styles. Fellow artist @KopeStormFox drew one of the game’s other ghostly foxes, while @wingedyeti paired the hero with one of the game’s many enemies in some pixel art renditions.

As you can see, there’s a quite an art following for this brand-new game already — those are just some quick examples. Polygon even created an illustrated review for its critical take on the title. If all of this has you excited to try the game, you can grab it right now on Game Pass for Xbox and PC if you’re a subscriber. We can also give you some tips if you need them, like how to get the Hero’s Grave key at the beginning of the game or how to beat the Guard Captain, the first boss.