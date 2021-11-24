New Genshin Impact leak previews Yunjin’s attack animations and kit

miHoYo has announced two new characters for Genshin Impact that will make an appearance in Version 2.4. Shenhe, a Cryo Polearm user, and Yunjin, a Geo Polearm user. Although the 2.4 beta test has not started yet, early leaks have surfaced over the Yunjin’s kit.

The latest leak is a short ten-second video that reveals Yunjin’s model and part of her kit, posted on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit. In the video, Yunjin shows off her Elemental Skill, which summons golden flags behind her. The video was originally posted by the fan group Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. According to the group, as the beta has not started yet, this leak was likely from an insider.

The short video doesn’t give much insight into what Yunjin’s kit does, but some other leaks by Ubatcha may provide us with clues. According to the Ubatchar, Yunjin will be a support that “shields with HP and buff team members attacks by DEF.” The shield will reportedly be tied to her Elemental Skill, while the attack buff on her Elemental Burst.

As these are early leaks before the start of the closed beta, it’s important to take these with a grain of salt. Nothing is confirmed until miHoYo makes an official announcement, so use these leaks as a baseline on whether or not you’d consider pulling for this character.