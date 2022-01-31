New Hitman 3 update addresses PC stability, Steam Demo locations, and Deluxe Edition content redemption

Developer IO Interactive has announced that it’s rolling out a new update for Hitman 3 on PC that fixes several of the issues PC players have been battling since Hitman 3 Year Two and Hitman Trilogy launched earlier this month.

The primary purpose of this update is to fix the stability issue players have been experiencing in Hitman 3 through Steam and the Epic Game Store. These issues cause crashes, dropped frames, and have generally made the game difficult to play for some time.

However, the update goes further, fixing the Steam demo of Hitman 3. When it launched, it was impossible for those who owned locations from Hitman 2016 and Hitman 2 to play them within the Hitman 3 Steam demo. The update fixes this so that all owned locations from previous games can be played with Hitman 3’s updates through the demo.

Finally, the update also allows anyone who buys Hitman 3 through Steam to get a free upgrade for the Deluxe Edition content or the Seven Deadly Sins expansion. This upgrade system was put into place by way of an apology from IO Interactive for the Steam launch of Hitman 3, both because it was buggy and full price when the game was discounted on other platforms.