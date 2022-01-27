How to get your free Steam upgrades in Hitman 3

Due to issues surrounding the launch of the Steam version of Hitman 3, IO Interactive is holding a special offer for all those that have purchased the game or will purchase it between January 27 and February 19, 2022. Anyone who buys the Steam version of the game will be given a free upgrade for some additional content. This guide explains how to claim your Hitman 3 Steam upgrades.

How to get the Deluxe Edition or Seven Deadly Sins upgrade for free on Steam

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to the official IO Interactive support page, you will be given an automatic upgrade depending on which version of Hitman 3 you purchase. If you buy the base version of the game, you’ll be upgraded to the Deluxe Edition. This comes with additional cosmetic items for Agent 47 and six Deluxe Escalations.

If you buy the Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll be upgraded and get the Seven Deadly Sins Collection DLC for free. This expansion comes with seven new Escalations, each of which has new items to unlock and introduces interesting new ways to play Hitman 3.

You don’t need to do anything special to get these upgrades. The only requirement is to purchase the game between January 27 and February 19 this year. If you do, your free upgrade will be waiting for you when you load up Hitman 3 for the first time.