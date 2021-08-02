New leak potentially reveals Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 cover art

Today, prominent leaker Call of Duty Leaks posted what could potentially be the cover art for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. The image shows a new Operator, a woman with tattoo sleeves and an incredibly aggressive eyepatch. However, no one is certain that the image is legitimate, meaning that it could be an elaborate fake.

Only last week, Treyarch began teasing the end of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 and the countdown to Season 5. Many believe that the map will be destroyed when Season 5 begins, but so far, there are no confirmed details of this. The only real clue we have is this cover art.

Image via CallOfDutyLeaks Twitter

The Operator in this cover art is holding a pair of Tec-9 SMGs, a weapon that hasn’t appeared in Warzone to date. However, this weapon was first produced in the 1980s, so it would certainly fit with the themes that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has brought to the table.

The leak originated on the Call of Duty: Warzone Subreddit, where the post containing it is still live at the time of writing. Call of Duty Leaks posted the images on Twitter hours later to ensure there’s a trail of evidence in case the cover art turns out to be real.

To add legitimacy to the images, prominent Call of Duty Leaker Nanikos has posted an image on Twitter showing that Call of Duty developer Treyarch Studios has blocked them. It seems to indicate that Treyarch wants nothing to do with the leaker because they are getting in the way of carefully made plans for an epic Season 5 reveal.

Nanikos adds that many thought a cover image for Season 3 they shared was fake when it turned out to be legit. All of this points to the Season 5 cover art leak being real.