Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will include Weaver and Mauer Der Toten Zombies map

It feels like Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone started only recently, and here we are with a massive update on the way, with Season 4 Reloaded bringing loads of content to Black Ops multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone battle royale. Leading the content drop is the new playable Operator Weaver, a familiar character from Black Ops and Zombies lore, and the release of Mauer Der Toten, a proper round-based Zombies map.

Publisher Activision put out a fairly dense roadmap for the remainder of Season 4, covering all of the major pillars of the current Call of Duty ecosystem. On the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer side of things, players will get to re-experience Rush, a paintball-themed 6v6 map returning from Black Ops II. Coinciding with Rush is a new Paintball Moshpit mode, which is just what it sounds like. Classic game mode Capture the Flag will also finally arrive to Black Ops Cold War with Season 4 Reloaded. Additionally, new weapons include the OTs 9 SMG and the Mace melee weapon, the latter coming to the game later.

Image via Activision

Those two weapons will also be a part of Warzone, which will add a new Payload game type. The developers cite Call of Duty: WWII’s War mode as an inspiration, and the mode will have two teams of 20 players each competing and racing to escort vehicles through checkpoints. Along with the new game mode is the Sentry Gun killstreak reward, which will function similarly to how it does in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.

Meanwhile, Mauer Der Toten, which translates to “wall of the dead,” takes place in a war-torn Berlin and furthers the Dark Aether storyline from developer Treyarch. The Mule Kick perk, which first debuted in the original Black Ops, will return, allowing players to hold three weapons instead of the usual two. Players can also craft the LT53 Kazimir black hole grenade or obtain the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon.

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded will launch on July 15 at midnight ET, though expect to be able to download the update a day before.