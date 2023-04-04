New Mario game Hinted at During Super Mario Bros. Movie Interview

As one of the most popular and recognizable characters in video game history, Mario has been a fixture in the gaming industry since his debut in 1985. With countless games under his belt, it’s no wonder that fans are eagerly anticipating a new adventure featuring the iconic hero.

Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about any potential future Mario games for many years. Fans have often tried to pry information from the company, but their efforts have largely been met with silence. However, Nintendo’s director Shigeru Miyamoto has finally addressed the persistent requests from fans with a somewhat cryptic answer.

Will there be a Mario game announcement soon?

In an interview with Variety for the Super Mario Bros. film, legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto dropped a tantalizing hint for Mario fans everywhere. When asked about the possibility of a new Mario game, Miyamoto simply replied, “Please stay tuned for future Nintendo directs.” This seemingly innocuous comment has sent the gaming community into a frenzy of speculation about the beloved plumber and his friends’ future.

Nintendo Directs are the company’s pre-recorded video presentations announcing new games and updates for their current titles. Miyamoto’s comment suggests that a new Mario game might be in the works and that fans should keep an eye on future Nintendo Directs for any official announcements.

Opinions on what a new Mario game might look like vary widely among fans, with some hoping for a return to the classic 2D side-scrolling style of the original games, while others are hoping for a completely new and innovative take on the franchise. Regardless of what the new game might entail, the mere possibility of a new Mario adventure has generated a wave of excitement and anticipation throughout the gaming community.

Shigeru Miyamoto’s recent hint about a potential new Mario game has excited the gaming world. While there is no official confirmation yet, fans eagerly await any news about what the future might hold for the beloved plumber and his friends. If you’re a Mario fan, stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs and keep your fingers crossed for a new Mario adventure.