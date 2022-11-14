New NPCs have shown up in old World of Warcraft zones, and no one knows why

World of Warcraft is a large game with eighteen years of world building. Over that time there has been many changes to locations in Azeroth. New NPCs are added constantly, but they usually serve a specific purpose, such as providing a quest. Old locations don’t see many pointless updates, and so a new mystery in some old zones is causing quite the fan speculation.

Several new NPCs have shown up in random old zone locations and no one can seem to pinpoint the reason that they have been added to the game. As of now, they are not involved in any quest chains or Dragonflight content. They are just sort of…there. Furthermore, none of these characters have been seen or established in the game’s lore yet.

Some fans have theorized that these NPCs might be characters for community players that have passed on being immortalized in game. Others wonder if new developers are placing their own characters into the game for fun.

Dregoth is a Human Death Knight NPC seen leaning against the inn in Darkshire. He doesn’t do much, but has all the typical voice lines of a normal Death Knight NPC. Players have speculated that he is an easter egg for Morgoth from the new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show, but this is only because his name is similar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Champion En’galad is a Blood Elf right next to the portal entrance inside the Sanctum of Light Paladin order hall from Legion. His purpose is also unclear, and he wears a questionable transmog consisting of pieces from several different popular sets, including the Kyrian covenant armor plate leggings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lord Krazore is a Dwarf Paladin that walks around the Cathedral District of Stormwind. He also doesn’t seem to serve any particular purpose yet. There is another Dark Iron Dwarf located in the Dwarven District, but he is involved in the introduction quest to the Dragon Isles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Are there more new characters waiting to be found around the old zones, and do they have any purpose other than to just exist in that location? Players can dive in to the Dragonflight prepatch now and explore for more!