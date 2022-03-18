New Ubisoft Scalar tech aims to help build games with “unprecedented freedom and scale”

Ubisoft makes some pretty big worlds for its titles. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla carves out its place in the open-world genre, and it’ll take you about 100 hours to see everything. Even still, Ubisoft wants to push the scale of video games further.

As part of GDC 2022, the publisher unveiled Ubisoft Scalar, a new cloud-based technology that aims to build worlds of “unprecedented freedom and scale.” That phrase is taken from the description of the Scalar announce trailer, which is full of grandiose, albeit abstract visuals and promising narration. The trailer conveys how developers have been limited by computing power and how Ubisoft wants to “set game makers free” of physical machines.

Thus, Scalar works in the cloud, theoretically allowing them to make games even bigger than an actual PC could design. Ubisoft wants Scalar to be an evolving tool, updating its created worlds after they go live “without interrupting play.” It’s a very pie-in-the-sky design idea, but it is an intriguing one.

As for Ubisoft's latest grand adventure, Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently got even bigger with the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion.