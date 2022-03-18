How to complete Finding Fritjof in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Finding Fritjof is the first quest in The Relic story arc in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. It takes you on a long journey across Svartalfheim to locate a Dwarf who may be able to point you in the direction of something to use as a bargaining chip with Surtr. This guide explains how to complete this quest and move through it quickly.

Step 1: Find the exchange house

The first thing you need to do in this quest is to find the exchange house. It’s in the Jewelers’ District, the level above the houses you’ll see as you approach the main town. Make your way up to the street, where Muspels are throwing gold into the road.

You’ll need to kill a few Mupels as you move through the area. We recommend taking your time and killing as many enemies as you want to pick up all the collectibles in the area. The house you’re looking for is at the end of the street. You can get inside using the open window.

Step 2: Find the clues, then find Tyra

The house you enter is filled with clues about Fritjof’s whereabouts. You’ll need to examine them all before you can progress the quest. The two clues that are the hardest to find are underneath a box, which you’ll need to pick up and throw, and behind a wall you must pull out of the way.

When you’ve examined every clue, you’ll need to enter the nearby mine and look for Fritjof. Kill the group of Muspels you encounter and then speak to each of the Dwarves. One of them will tell you to look below, where the prisoners are kept.

You won’t find Fritjof here, but you will find Tyra in one of the cells. After speaking with her, you’ll need to sneak out of the mine. While you can fight your way out, the fastest escape route is disguising yourself using the Power of Muspelheim and walking past the Muspels in the following area.

Step 3: Follow Tyra

Tyra speaks a different language to Havi, so you have to follow her and hope she’s leading you to Fritjof. You’ll need to kill a pack of wolves and two groups of Muspels along the way, but she’ll eventually get you to your goal. Before she does, she gets stuck on a path. You need to examine three points in the road to progress the quest. There’s one point on each track the road takes, and the final point is a shield leaning against a tree to the left of the path.

Step 4: Rescue Fritjof

The mine that Tyra leads you to is packed with Muspels. Fritjof is trapped in a cell, blinded by the relic he dug up. You must grab the key, located down a lava path to the left-hand side of the location, and rescue him. Use the Power of Muspelheim to avoid taking damage when you grab the key, then take Fritjof to Tyra to complete the quest.