Next-gen NBA 2K21 gameplay revealed, featuring new broadcast team and presentation

Developer Visual Concepts has finally released in-game footage of NBA 2K21’s next-gen iteration. Although there are buckets of sweat to see, the video also displayed new presentation and menu layouts, a highly-requested camera angle, and the introduction of a second commentary team.

In the video, featuring commentary from executive producer Erick Boenish and gameplay director Mike Wang, it’s said that those on next-gen will finally hear one of two broadcast teams. Aside from the original cast, this new group includes Brian Anderson and Grant Hill, with Allie LaForce conducting sideline interviews.

Visually, the presentation has been given a noticeable facelift, with logos now being animated in neon lighting, adding a bright Vegas-esque glow to both the Play Now menu and in-game scoreboard. The popular side-rail camera angle featured during broadcasts of the NBA Playoff bubble has also been added, lending for a better view of how much fan and player models have vastly improved.

This next-gen iteration will be a launch title for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and is still available for pre-order.