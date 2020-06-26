Ninjala celebrates 1 million downloads with free content

Ninjala has already reached 1 million downloads upon the day of release on Nintendo Switch. The game is free to play brawler equipped with 4v4 or battle royale modes and is only available for the Nintendo platform.

GungHo has announced it is celebrating the milestone with a rush of free content for its players, including additional currency and skins.

🎊1 Million Downloads!!🎊



THANK YOU, NINJAS!! ✌️🤩



To celebrate 1 million downloads of #Ninjala and compensate players for the server access errors that occurred on launch day, everyone will receive:



💰 100 Jala!

🔥 10 x Ippon Gum (Flame) weapon skins#GungHo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/l5Aqb8fgT3 — PlayNinjala (@playninjala) June 26, 2020

This includes 100 Jala, the in-game currency, which you can spend in the title’s menu, and ten Ippon Gum (Flame) weapon skins.

This free content also serves as compensation for users who didn’t manage to get into game sessions upon day one due to technical problems on the server-side.

As we’re reported, servers were down already one hour after the game’s release, and that turned out to be somewhat frustrating for fans eagerly awaiting its launch.

The problem is not as simple as it might look since the game has a paid story mode players can access outside of the free multiplayer content.

Ninjala had similar issues throughout the multiple pre-release betas, but it seems that it wasn’t enough to prevent them from happening on June 25.