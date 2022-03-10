Nintendo has halted shipments to Russia for the “foreseeable future”

Japanese software and hardware giant Nintendo has become the latest company to halt all sales in Russia as a result of heavy sanctions against the nation since it invaded Ukraine. Following on from its quiet decision to stop sales on the Switch eShop in the country, Nintendo has now halted all shipments of physical games, consoles, and accessories to Russia.

Speaking to IGN, Nintendo explained that it has “decided to suspend shipping all Nintendo products to Russia for the foreseeable future.” Initially stopping short of adding a message of support to Ukraine, Nintendo explained that the decision to suspend shipping to Russia was made “due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods.”

While Nintendo’s reasoning to suspend sales of its products in Russia could be seen as a business decision enforced upon it by sanctions, the company isn’t that cold-hearted. A Nintendo spokesperson told IGN in an update that the company “would like to express [its] concern for all those affected by the conflict.” The upcoming remake of turn-based strategy Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp has been indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing and horrifying conflict in Ukraine, too.

Nintendo joins Sony, Microsoft, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, EA, and more in halting sales of its products in Russia as the gaming community comes together in support of Ukraine. The more support for the invaded Ukraine, the better. If you’re looking to actively support Ukraine in its time of crisis, Itch might be a good place to start with its $10 (donate whatever you want) charity bundle of nearly 1000 games, all profits of which head directly to the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children.