Nintendo Leaks Mewtwo Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Ahead of Pokemon Presents

Pokemon fans have been getting extra love from The Pokemon Company as of late. Recently they rolled out their new sleep tracker app and announced their next Pokemon Presents, all ahead of the release of Scarlet and Violet DLC and Detective Pikachu games coming later this year. Players of the latest game enjoy participating in Tera Raid events as it helps them receive and unlock new Pokemon, all while having better chances at getting a Shiny. But it seems Nintendo has spoiled a fan-favorite Pokemon coming to the next Tera Raid.

The official newsletter from Thai Nintendo shared many upcoming events on the horizon, like Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest and other fun gaming news that players would want to know. However, it seems they accidentally let the cat out of the bag when revealing what the next Tera Raid would include.

Mewtwo Coming to Next Tera Raid From Official Nintendo Leak

In the newsletter, Nintendo displayed this image above, which shares that Mewtwo will be featured in the next Tera Raid. These Raids can then be battled out between you and your friends all over Paldea, giving both the opportunity to have their very own Mewtwo.

This Pokemon is known to be a very iconic legendary creature that has been around for quite some time. However, trying to claim one in most Pokemon games is pretty difficult as they are normally only available in specific situations, such as Tera Raids. Many players and fans then expressed in the comments of this leaked image how they knew it would be Mewtwo next, mainly because previous rumors suggested it would finally be coming to Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon fans will definitely be hyped to finally get their hands on this Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, and hopefully locate a Shiny as they continue to keep exploring the raids.