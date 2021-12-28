Nintendo president warns the Switch could be in short supply in 2022

The tech industry has had a bit of a rough time of it over the last 18 months. Between the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortages, supply issues have been evident for a while. Whether it’s the new generation of consoles or hard-to-find computer parts, the problems don’t appear to be going away any time soon. Nintendo, for a long while, seemed to be avoiding the worst of it, but now it appears that even the Japanese gaming giant is not immune.

The company announced back in November that it had to reduce Switch production due to the chip shortage, but even that couldn’t stop it from selling over a million units in that month alone. However, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced this week that the supply of Switch consoles may start to stagnate in 2022 as a result of the semiconductor shortage and “the turmoil in logistics.”

The company already had to pull out all the stops to meet demand for the console in American and European markets this holiday season. In those areas, where supply chain issues continue to cause havoc, Nintendo had to co-ordinate the delivery of its stock itself via air and rail, something that is unlikely to work as a long-term solution if the global supply issues persist.