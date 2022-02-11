Nothing says “I love you” more than these official Kirby and the Forgotten Land Valentine’s cards

What better way to show your love to that special someone than giving them a card with a half-car-half-Kirby freak of nature on Valentine’s Day? Nintendo thinks this is exactly what we should be doing and has released a batch of officially licensed Kirby and the Forgotten Land Valentine’s Day cards that we can download and print at home.

Over on the official Nintendo U.K. website, the company has released six Valentine’s cards that you can download and print out from the comfort of your own home. Two of the designs feature those freaky “Mouthful Mode” Kirby’s seen in the latest trailer of the game. The famous “Carby” and Lightbulb Kirby are sure to set those heart-rates fluttering (much like Kirby’s flutter jump) on the international day of love.

You can download and see the five standard Valentine’s cards here. The sixth design is a pop-up card that will really tell your crush that you think they are the best. You can find the pop-up Valentine’s card (with instructions) here.

It’s time to win Valentine’s Day and get that date agreed with a picture of Kirby as a rusty car. You know it makes sense. Sadly, the disturbing Kirby vending machine is missing. That really would have shown your love.