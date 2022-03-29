Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launches, aimed at “creators, data scientists, and extreme gamers”

First revealed during CES 2022, Nvidia’s newest top-of-the-line GPU is the GeForce RTX 3090. The Titan edition of the graphics card was reportedly going to launch today, as of the time of this writing, March 29. Turns out that report was exactly right.

Nvidia has released the 3090 Ti into the wild, and pricing starts at a hefty $1,999. If you’re wondering what two grand gets you, Nvidia’s website has a rundown of all the specs. The GPU “features a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores, and boasts 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power,” according the write-up. Furthermore, “it’s packed with 24GB of the fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory.” Nvidia states that specs like that make it “60% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 55% faster than the Titan RTX.”

If you want to see what the 3090 Ti looks like in a PC build, Nvidia has you covered there too. A new video features the GPU being built into a meteorite-like chassis. The card is “designed to provide the ultimate experience for creators, data scientists and extreme gamers,” according to the video’s description. Based on the above specs, that seems to check out.

Nvidia isn’t stopping here of course — the 4000 line is next for the top-tier manufacturer. Reports say that the next card could be twice as fast as the standard 3090. That much power needs, well, power, so expect to pick up a new PSU if you’re looking to upgrade when the time comes.