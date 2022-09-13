Official gameplay for Tekken 8 revealed, will star Jin and Kazuya

The first gameplay footage for Tekken 8 was revealed during Sony’s September State of Play event. No release date was given, but the title will be coming to the PlayStation 5. The gameplay footage featured series stars Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima fighting in rocky terrain. Both men use their respective devil powers to one-up each other. Tekken 8 is a direct continuation of Tekken 7, the latter of which ended with Kazuya finally killing his father Heihachi. Now Jin is aiming to end Kazuya’s reign and plans to finish him off and get rid of the devil gene once and for all.

