Overwatch 2 Lego set delayed due to ongoing Activision Blizzard investigation

The Activision Blizzard scandal is perhaps the biggest news story of 2021 in the gaming world, and the continual allegations are having ripple affects beyond strictly video games too. The Lego Group is one such company now being affected by the situation.

A new Overwatch 2 Lego set, which features Tracer, Mei, and large Titan Omnic, will not release on February 1 as originally intended. Fan site Brick Fanatics reached out to Lego for a statement, and the response cited the ongoing investigation as the reason behind the change. “We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment,” the statement says. “While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a Lego Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022.”

To put it bluntly, the situation at Activision Blizzard is awful. Employees staged multiple walkouts in response to the company’s bungling responses to allegations of discrimination and poor workplace practices. Unfair demotions, unequal pay, and threats of union-busting are just a few examples of the company’s troublesome acts. Frankly, it won’t be surprising if the Titan set is the last Overwatch product we see from Lego if nothing is corrected.