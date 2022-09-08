Overwatch 2 staff confirms new heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass

Overwatch 2, the successor to the popular FPS game, Overwatch, has been hotly anticipated by loyal players and newcomers alike. With an upcoming release slated for October 4 and the last two Beta events out of the way, players have had a taste of the content to come in some shape or form. Other information has been mostly withheld pending the game’s launch, with a few leaks here and there and a few teasers for players to enjoy. Despite this somewhat vague amount of information, players are gearing up for the revamped sequel that will introduce new maps, new game modes, and new heroes.

The new heroes bit is one of the most sought-after aspects of the game’s release. Players looking to try their hand at mastering new gameplay styles and see the meta shift in new and interesting ways are heavily invested. However, Overwatch 2 has hinted that new heroes to the game, while available to all players, will most likely be locked behind the Battle Pass system in a Twitter post by Jon Spector, the Commerical Leader and VP at Blizzard Entertainment.

Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) September 8, 2022

Little has been mentioned about if the heroes will be available after the end of a season, meaning that players will most likely find themselves in a rush to get the new heroes in time. A Twitter post, however, has confirmed that heroes will become available again in later Battle Passes down the line.

While the Battle Pass will have two iterations, free and paid, it is very important to note that according to the description of the paid Battle Pass, players who purchase the pack will have instant access to new heroes. However, players playing on the free track will have to earn the heroes through the progression and completion of the Battle Pass until a certain point instead, as seen in a Reddit thread.