Overwatch 2 battle pass seemingly leaked by former UI Designer

Overwatch 2’s beta is upon us, and as it approaches its release, a former UI Designer for the multiplayer title Jayson Kirby has shared some concept art of the game’s menus. One of them teases a battle pass on the way for the highly anticipated sequel.

The developer Blizzard hasn’t confirmed if there will be a battle pass for Overwatch 2 at the time of writing, but the concept art of the main menu (found by Attack of the Fanboy) clearly points out there is (or was) interest in this feature making its debut in the sequel. There will also be a “Challenges” section that will likely have players finish specific actions or play as different characters for XP.

Image via Jayson Kirby on ArtStation

A battle pass feature has not been in Overwatch prior to this leak. They have allowed players of other service games like Fortnite and Apex Legends to gain new skins, characters, and other cosmetics as they progress. The original Overwatch came before this trend, so the battle pass feature will likely keep players onboard for each season for longer periods of time.

Overwatch 2’s upcoming beta will start later this month. The full game is scheduled for release in 2022, minus its story-based content, which will come later.



