Paper Mario Fans Rejoice As Thousand-Year Door Finally Gets Switch Remaster

After many years of fans begging, pleading, and demanding, Nintendo has finally listened. During the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be getting a remaster for Nintendo Switch that will be released sometime next year.

Related: F-Zero Finally Revived As 99 Player Battle Royale On Switch

The Remaster Will Be Making Its Way to Nintendo Switch in 2024

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

Revealed during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, the classic Paper Mario title is getting a remaster after years of fan demand and hopes it would see the light of day. Now, after a long wait, the game is finally getting its remaster and will be coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024.

We got a pretty good look at the game in an extensive trailer shown during the direct, highlighting the game’s paper and cardboard world, all updated with improved visuals, though it already looked great despite its age. We also get a look at the characters joining Mario on his journey, as well as combat, a few puzzles, and a few classic moments that fans will remember.

Considered by many fans as the best entry to the Paper Mario series, the game was first released on Nintendo Gamecube in 2004 and praised for its RPG elements, character, and great story. Since then, many fans feel the series has not lived up to the Thousand-Year Door in terms of quality. Since then, fans have been eager to see it rereleased or updated, especially as it’s not found its way off of the Gamecude, and proved to be rather tricky or pricey to find. Now, with the popular title making its way to Nintendo Switch, fans can finally enjoy the game again in all its glory, and it seems like it’s a perfect fit for the Switch.

While this was the biggest announcement from the Direct, we also got news on several other Mario titles during the livestream. These include a release date for the Princess Peach Showtime game, Luigi’s Mansion 2 getting a remaster for Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe getting its last DLC, and some more details on the other RPG offering from Nintendo, Super Mario RPG Remake. That’s not including the multiple other announcements for upcoming games we saw during the presentation.