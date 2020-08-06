Paper Mario: The Origami King update 1.0.1 fixes game-breaking bug

The first update 1.0.1 for Paper Mario: The Origami King has addressed a game breaking bug we had reported several days ago. The patch was announced on July 30 and said to be coming in the future, but it seems Nintendo was faster than anticipated on this.

Here’s an explanation of the bug in case you encountered it too, in the Shangri-Spa temple:

The bug appears in the final part of the story, when, upon visiting the Shangri-Spa, players are required to visit the Spring of Bliss, Spring of Jungle Bliss, Spring of Purification, and Spring of Sanctuary and get stamps from them. Those stamps grant a VIP pass so you can enter the fifth spring. However, players have discovered that getting the pass, exiting the cave, and not entering it right away, they’re stuck as the game doesn’t acknowledge that you already visited each of the other four Shangri-Spa.

Nintendo adds that the game doesn’t require you to begin all over again, which was out of the question considering how long the title is, as “if you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.”

The problem was game-breaking because it didn’t allow you to reload a save file where you hadn’t already met it, so it’s good to learn that the developers took the right steps to unlock the situation here.

The update also includes multiple fixes to other minor issues, and you can read the full changelog for Paper Mario: The Origami King update 1.0.1 below.

Ver. 1.0.1 (Released August 5, 2020)

Overall Fixes

Fixed an issue in which you would be unable to enter the Spring of Rainbows in Shangri-Spa.

Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally. Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hit the Toad on top of the fountain in Shroom City.

Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally. Fixed an issue where Black Shy Guy would not be registered in the Gallery of the Musée Champignon—even if you have previously defeated one.

Note: If you have already encountered this issue, return to Scorching Sandpaper West after the sun has returned and defeat Black Shy Guy once more to add him to your Gallery. Fixed an issue in the Ninja Attraction in which, depending on the state of the player, certain Ninji enemies were undefeatable and halted progression.

Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally. Fixed an issue in which the game would occasionally hard lock in the Rubber Band boss battle.

Fixed an issue in the Battle Lab in which the score would not be properly registered after solving 33 or more lineups in Speed Rings in the Ring Trainer.

Note: Previously registered scores will not change. New scores will be registered correctly after downloading this update data. Fixed an issue in which you could obtain an item from outside of a certain coffin in the Temple of Shrooms. This fix also corrects a related error involving hints from the Love Toad in Toad Town.

Note: If you’ve already obtained the item from outside of the coffin, the Love Toad’s hint error will be resolved. Fixed an issue in Overlook Mountain in which the event of looking up at Overlook Tower would occasionally occur from the bottom of the hill.

Despite releasing on the same date of Ghost of Tsushima, and being beaten in the United Kingdom, the latest Paper Mario game has been well received among players and critics.

Sales data have not been released yet, even though Nintendo has updated Switch sales and they keep growing at an impressive pace.