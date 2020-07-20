Ghost of Tsushima beats Paper Mario as the best selling game in the UK this week

Ghost of Tsushima is the best selling game in the United Kingdom this week, as revealed by the latest UK sales charts. The open-world action-adventure has beaten Paper Mario: The Origami King, which debuted on the same day, July 17.

The PS4 game won the competition by a wide margin, as it sold four times more than the latest Paper Mario title. However, it didn’t manage to get anywhere close to The Last of Us Part II, the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive to date.

Jin Sakai’s quest did better than last year’s Days Gone, another new IP from PlayStation Studios, by 7%. Sure this debut makes it clear Sucker Punch made a good call in deciding its setting, which was long debated with three other possible options back in the early days of its development.

Paper Mario: The Origami King had bigger first week sales than the last two Paper Mario games combined (Color Splash, 2016, on Wii U and Sticker Star, 2012, on 3DS).

It’s also worth noting that these data only cover boxed sales, and as we’ve seen with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch heavily relies on that.

Gamepur’s review has pointed out how it is the best game in the series since The Thousand Year Door, and maybe even better.

Other games in the UK chart this week are F1 2020 (previously No.1, now 3), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (4), The Last of Us Part II (5), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (6), GTA V (7), Minecraft Switch (8), Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (9), Luigi’s Mansion 3 (10).