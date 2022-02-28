Persona 25th anniversary festival announced for Japan

Persona is 25 years old and to celebrate, Atlus announced that it is holding a Persona festival in Tokorozawa Sakura Town venue in Saitama which is near Tokyo. The festival will run from May 28 to July 10.

Exhibits at the festival will include a lifesize statue of Arsene, a persona from the fifth entry in the mainline series, as well as other personas famous within the series. The Davinci Store, a local bookshop within the venue, will be selling Persona merchandise and artwork of the series’ main characters wearing the store’s uniform. The EJ Anime Hotel, another business within the venue, will have Persona-themed rooms, minigames that can be played via mobile, and will also feature the artwork of characters wearing the business’ uniform.

Tickets to enter the event are $15 USD or $37 USD for tickets that include exclusive merchandise if bought in advance. All of this information was detailed in a video released by Atlus’ YouTube channel. The announcement was in Japanese, however.

To further celebrate Persona’s 25th birthday, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is getting ported to newer consoles and will feature rollback netcode. Persona 5 Royale and Persona 5 Strikers also had their soundtracks released on Spotify a week ago. Altus, the developers of Persona, also teased back in December that a major announcement was coming from the studio in 2022 and anything has yet to be seen.