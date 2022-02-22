The complete Persona 5 Royal and Strikers soundtracks are live on Spotify and iTunes

After making several of its games’ soundtracks available to stream/download last year, Atlus has now added Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers to the mix. As of right now, you can listen to both soundtracks via Spotify and Apple Music, with them also available for purchase digitally on iTunes. That’s certainly more convenient than importing the physical CDs from Japan.

The Persona 5 Royal Original Soundtrack consists of 30 songs, which is significantly smaller than the soundtrack for the original game, but that’s because it only features all the brand new pieces of music introduced in Royal. This includes the new Mementos tracks, the new battle theme “Take Over,” and all the music associated with the climactic third semester. You can also enjoy a full version of the opening song “Colors Flying High,” something that was never available in the actual game.

As for Persona 5 Strikers, it boasts the complete list of 46 songs, including every vocal track from Lyn and the remixes of classic Persona 5 pieces like “Last Surprise” and “Rivers in the Desert.” This brings the total number of Persona soundtracks available on Spotify and Apple Music up to nine. Unfortunately, Atlus still hasn’t made most of the OSTs, such as Persona 4’s and Persona 3’s, available to buy via iTunes.

At the very least, it’s very likely that Atlus will continue to upload more of its music to streaming services in the future. Both the Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight soundtracks have yet to become available.