Platinum Games making a “major” announcement on February 27

Platinum Games will be revealing a “major” announcement as early as February 27, 2020, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

The announcement will come through the pages of the Japanese magazine’s next issue, which is slated for that date.

The developer has recently reached Kickstarter to fund the much-requested The Wonderful 101: Remastered and has three more projects in development as part of the “Platinum4” initiative.

At the time being, we can’t tell if this announcement could be related to The Wonderful 101 or to one of those projects that have yet to be disclosed.

On top of these four games, Platinum Games is still working action-adventure game Babylon’s Fall, and Nintendo Switch exclusive Bayonetta 3.

There’s a chance that this significant announcement could fix a release date or window for these two titles, of course, even though it looks a bit out of time with the “Platinum4” initiative now fully launched.

With rumors of a February Nintendo Direct still around, we can’t rule out that the announcement on Famitsu could be accompanied by a worldwide video reveal on that occasion.

That would easily lead to Bayonetta 3 or to one of the three yet to be revealed “Platinum4” projects to be a Switch game.