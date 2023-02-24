Players can try out the first two chapters of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in the final demo right now

Developer Team Ninja has today released the launch trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Alongside this trailer comes a new demo for the game, the last fans can try out before launch. It contains some never-before-seen content and can even net players an in-game reward for the final release.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released on March 3, which is just a week away. However, much like Team Ninja’s past titles, the Nioh series, for example, this game is incredibly challenging and not for those looking for an easy ride through a story. That’s why a new trailer featuring the biggest chunk of the game to date has been made available.

The final demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available from today on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation and will be live until March 27, giving you plenty of time to check the game out and decide if it’s for you or not. This demo is bigger than any that’s come before, opening up Chapter 1: Village of Calamity along with Chapter 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes for players to explore and complete.

Online multiplayer is available in this demo, and players can transfer the save data from it to the main game, if they purchase it, to unlock the Crouching Dragon Helmet when they play. Anyone that buys Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty before March 16 will also get the Baihu Armor as a bonus, and those that preorder the game ahead of its launch will be given the Zhuque Armor as a reward too.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a challenging game set in a brutal world. You explore a dying dynasty and must battle with various types of monsters, demons, and humans as you travel. The boss fights that we’ve seen in trailers so far look spectacular, almost on the same level as the Dark Souls franchise. Be warned that this game is not for everyone, just as Elden Ring wasn’t, but this demo will allow you to try it out for free, so you don’t waste any money on a new full-priced game. As with all games of this ilk, there are points throughout the story that are built to test whether you’re ready to move on to the rest of the game, and if you can conquer it, then you’re probably ready to buy the game and finish it.