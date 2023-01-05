Players getting disconnected and shadow-banned in Warzone 2 for being too good

It shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that a game has a bug, but in the case of Warzone 2, the bug is shadowbanning players who are too good. Many have noticed this bug happening during Twitch streams. Once a player is able to get 10 kills in a row, a feat that isn’t always the easiest to accomplish, they are immediately kicked from the server and their account is shadow-banned. This ban happens very quickly and doesn’t give the player much time to react. Many have flooded Twitter in an attempt to get Raven Software and Activision to step in and fix this issue.

GUARD Isaac isn’t the first person to post video evidence on Twitter of this happening with previous players like Jake Lucky creating posts that read “There’s a bug in Warzone 2 where if you get 10 kills you get disconnected and shadow-banned.” Others like streamer DougIsRaw have voiced complaints about the public report system saying that it is the cause of the shadowbans, posting “Having the public dictate who is a cheater through a simple report system is the dumbest thing I’ve witnessed. This is certainly a frustrating time to be a good Warzone 2 player.

Along with the posts, many have replied stating that they have felt the sting of the shadowbans. Others have gotten their accounts restored only to get disconnected and shadow-banned immediately afterward. While Activision reviews these shadowbans, and most of them get overturned, there is no telling how long it will take for you to get back in the game, especially with the number of bans seeming to increase. Hopefully, there is a fix that comes in the near future to help those who have been affected by this issue.