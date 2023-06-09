Pokemon Go Announces Special Raid Event Following Uxie, Mesprit, & Azelf Mishap

A limited-time special raid time is coming to Pokemon Go as Niantic attempts to apologize to remote raid players who ran into problems connecting to previous Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf raids earlier this week. Multiple players encountered problems completing these raids during the Water Festival: Beach Week event.

In an attempt to make it easier, the special raid event will take place for a day, giving players several hours in Pokemon Go to encounter Uxie, Mesprit, & Azelf raids at increased rates while also increasing the number of remote raids passes that they can use.

Uxie, Mesprit, & Azelf Receive Special Raid Weekend for Remote Raid Players

The special raid weekend was announced yesterday on the Pokemon Go Twitter page. The Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf special event day will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 11 AM to 5 PM in a player’s local time zone.

Trainers, we apologize for the technical issues that occurred during the recent appearances of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf.



These three will appear in their respective region of the world, with Uxie spawning in the Asia-Pacific region, Mesprit will spawn in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf will spawn in North America, Central America, South America, and Greenland.

Thankfully, the increased remote raid pass limit will happen over the weekend. All players can freely participate in 15 remote raids using passes from June 10, 2023, at 12 AM to June 11, 2023, at 11:59 PM in their local time zone. Players are relatively receptive and open to seeing more of these increased raid passes, especially given how much Niantic has attempted to pull away from these items.

This is not a massive event, but it’s nice to see Niantic recognize that something on its end was causing issues. Unfortunately, these types of technical issues have felt relatively common for Pokemon Go players, especially if it has anything to do with Elite Raids, one of the tougher pieces of content in the mobile game.

Hopefully, Niantic can continue to offer additional support for players. These Special Raids will end on June 11, 2023, at 5 PM in all players’ local time zones, so anyone who wants to participate should make sure to plan accordingly. With the increased number of remote raids available, there are better chances to catch all three legendary Pokemon during the event.